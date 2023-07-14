HC Bar Association to pursue matter with CJ, Govt

Shifting of Subordinate Courts, other Forums to Raika

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Executive of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu in a meeting convened under the chairmanship of its president Senior Advocate Vikram Sharma approved/passed resolution to pursue with Chief Justice, Government of J&K and Union Law Minister for shifting of all the Subordinate Courts, Tribunals and other Forums along with proposed shifting of High Court at Raika.

The executive members fully authorized Vikram Sharma to take all the steps necessary for representing the cause of the Bar for shifting of subordinate court complex at Raika or in close vicinity of the proposed High Court complex.

The senior members of the Bar Association welcomed the coming up of the state of art proposed High Court Complex at Raika and also suggested shifting of other courts to same place or a place close to its vicinity at Raika. The requisition against the shifting of High Court Complex at Raika was supported only by 10 members whereas the full house of the executive rejected the requisition opposing the shifting of High Court at Raika.

Senior members of the Bar in one voice lambasted the ruckus created by the handful of lawyers yesterday in the office of President J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu when some members of the Bar created indiscipline and a serious view was taken by the members of the Bar. The members of the Bar strongly condemned the indiscipline created by the handful of lawyers and sought disciplinary action against the lawyers who failed to maintain discipline while interacting with the office bearers of the Bar Association. The President was fully authorized to take disciplinary action against the misconduct created by them.

The President J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu extended full support to all the members of the Bar for maintaining their dignity and for creating healthy atmosphere in the Bar.

Advocate Bhavishya Sudan, during his address in the executive meeting, tendered apology for his nasty messages on Whatsapp Group on his behalf and on behalf of other members who have been resorting to such defamatory and derogatory messages and memes. The Senior Members of the Bar in one voice snubbed such members and deprecated unruly behavior of these few lawyers and authorized the office bearers to proceed against them for their misconduct .

After marathon session of about four hours, the President read out both the requisitions and sought voting and all those present in the meeting rejected the requisition moved by Advocate Arvind Bandral seeking opposition to the shifting of the High Court Complex to Raika with only ten votes in his favour, whereas in other requisition moved by Advocate Atul Raina seeking shifting of High Court Complex at Raika alongwith other Courts / Tribunals etc was passed unanimously.