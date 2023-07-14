Mandeep inaugurates UT level workshop on SSG-2023

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur today inaugurated a day-long Union Territory level workshop virtually to orient the UT, District and Block level officers on survey protocol, ranking parameters and roles and responsibilities for successful implementation of Swachh Survekshan Gramin (SSG) -2023.

The workshop was organized by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, with focus to train the officers of J&K for initiating work on result-oriented parameters. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, J&K.

After inaugurating the workshop, the Commissioner Secretary laid emphasis on upholding the same spirit in achieving the ODF Plus Model status and stressed to showcase the same spirit in the SSG-2023, where J&K will be competing with other states to exhibit the success achieved in SBM-G.

She stressed upon the participants for effective cleanliness of villages, promoting awareness, encouraging behavioural changes, accessibility of assets, and fostering the adoption of sustainable sanitation practices in rural areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Rural Sanitation, Charandeep Singh said that workshop will provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, learn from one another, and explore strategies to enhance the effectiveness of SSG 2023. He added that this workshop will also serve as an opportunity to identify areas where additional support, resources, or policy interventions may be required to further strengthen the program’s impact.

The Director encouraged all participants to actively engage in discussions, ask questions, and share their insights throughout the workshop and foster an atmosphere of collaboration and open dialogue so as to collectively strive for making a significant difference in the cleanliness and sanitation of our villages.

Assistant Commissioner Panchayats, District Panchayat Officers, Block Development Officers of Jammu division attended the workshop in person. ACPs, ACDs, BDOs and other field staff from Kashmir division attended the workshop virtually.

Pertinently, SSG is a comprehensive assessment program that evaluates the progress and impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G) in rural areas. This initiative plays a crucial role in promoting awareness, encouraging behavioural changes, and fostering the adoption of sustainable sanitation practices in rural communities.