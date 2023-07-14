Delay in JKAS induction disappoints officers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 14: Pinning hope on LG administration, the officers of J&K UT administration, eligible for induction into JKAS cadre stated that they were feeling disappointed over inordinate delay caused in the process of induction by GAD.

In a handout these officers stated that in normal course, the induction process is completed by ending March every year but this year it has been shelved for the reasons best know to the authorities dealing with the job.

They appealed LG and Chief Secretary to intervene.

“The delay has also affected the future career of officers/officials who can be elevated once the eligible officers in their departments are inducted into JKAS,” they said.

The handout further stated that there are 18 services (Departments) including Jr. JKAS officers, feeding to JKAS, but lack of transparency in the system has made it ambiguous.

The officers appealed LG, Chairman, PSC and Chief Secretary to intervene and get all the slots filled in a time bound manner.