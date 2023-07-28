Har Shikhar Tiranga Team Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, July 28: The team of Har Shikhar Tiranga campaign called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The team led by Col R S Jamwal comprising Nb Sub T Chosgail, Hav Rakesh Yadav, Hav Kewal and Amit Chowdhury apprised the Lt Governor of their Har Shikhar Tiranga campaign in which they are climbing the highest mountains/points of all the states of the country.

The Lt Governor conveyed his best wishes to the team for their unique endeavour. He also congratulated Col Jamwal for his achievements in mountaineering and bringing laurels to J&K and the country.

Pertinently, the Har Shikhar Tiranga campaign team has already scaled the highest mountains of Seven North eastern states, highest peaks in Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Jammu Kashmir. Now the team is on the way to climb the highest points of 18 states.