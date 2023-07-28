Security Forces Bust Terrorist Module By Arresting Four In J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, July 28: Security forces busted a terrorist module by arresting four terrorist associates and conspirators who were behind a grenade incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district last year, that had left 13 civilians wounded, police said.

On May 5, 2022, a grenade was hurled on a police party at main chowk Yaripora. However the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the crowd nearby in which 13 persons got injured.

During the course of investigation police, along with Army’s 1Rashtriya Rifles arrested four terrorist associates and conspirators in the case, police said.

Police identified the four as Nasir Nabi Dar, Aaqib Majid Ganie, Mohammad Abass Dar and Zahid Ali Bhat all from Kulgam district.

Police recovered some incriminating material including one Pistol, two pistol magazines, one hand grenade and 14 rounds from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation was set into motion, police added. (Agencies)