Woman Killed In House Collapse In Udhampur, Footbridge Washed Away In Doda Amid Heavy Rains

JAMMU, Jul 28: A woman was killed when her mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday, officials said.

Heavy rains lashed several districts of Jammu region resulting in a footbridge being washed away in a flash flood in Doda and the roof of another house collapsing in Poonch district, they said.

A link road connecting Rajouri, Reasi and Ramban district was on Friday closed due to a massive landslide following heavy rainfall in the area, they said.

Due to heavy rains, a mud house collapsed in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district, in which one woman was killed and three others escaped unhurt, they said. The body of the woman was recovered.

Heavy rains lashed Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, poonch, Reasi, Jammu and Rajouri districts triggered flash floods, they said.

In Doda, a footbridge was washed away in flash flood in Kaljugasar area of Gandoh, they said.

Similarly, a roof of a house collapsed in Mendhar with a narrow escape for three members, they said.

There was a major landslide in Chasana area of Reasi district, blocking Budhal-Reasi road, they said. An advisory has been issued asking people not to travel on the road till it is restored, they said.

The road connects Rajouri with Reasi and Ramban districts via Mahore and Gool areas.

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed on the Jammu-Pathankot highway and there was a long queue of vehicles at Lakhanpur, the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir.

Truck drivers said they were facing massive jams for the past few days after damage to the Taranah bridge and traffic was diverted to the link road of Hiranagar. Flash floods caused severe damage to the bridge on the Taranah nallah prompting authorities to shut it last week.

Water levels in several rivers including Tawi, Chenab, Basantar and Ujh are rising due to heavy rains in hilly areas, they said. (Agencies)