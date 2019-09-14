Hamza bin Laden killed in US operation: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that Hamza bin Laden, son of terror group al Qaeda’s founder Osama bin Laden, was killed in an American counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.
“Hamza bin Ladin, the high-ranking al-Qaeda member and son of Osama bin Ladin, was killed in a United States counter terrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region,” Trump said in a statement.
However, the US President did not specify the exact place where Hamza was killed and under what circumstances. (AGENCIES)
