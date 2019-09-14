Army commander visits forward posts along LoC in Jammu region

JAMMU: A top Army commander on Saturday visited the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the adversary, officials said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited the forward posts in Rajouri and Sunderbani sectors and reviewed the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation, a defence spokesman said.

The GOC-in-C, Northern Command, was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of formations and units in dealing with the emerging threat, the spokesman added. (AGENCIES)