Haj Aspirants Falling Within GWL No. 1644 To 2000 Asked To Submit Passports Within 2 Days

SRINAGAR, Jun 12: In order to utilize maximum Quota, the J&K Haj Committee has asked all those Haj aspirants who are under General waiting list (GWL) No. 1644 to GWL 2000 and have not submitted their passports. to submit their passports within two days positively.

It has further been informed that if they are not interested at this stage, they shall necessarily submit their cancellation form in person or mail J&K Haj Committee on jkstatehaj@gmail.com within two days.