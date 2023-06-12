ACB Arrests Forester Red Handed For Demanding, Accepting Bribe In Bandipora

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Jun 12: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a forester red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe in Jammu Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday, officials said.

They said Mohammad Sultan Bhat, the Incharge Block Forester of Budugam Tulail was arrested red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor.

The contractor who was executing work in the remote area of Bandipora district under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme of the Government of India was facing obstacles due to the lack of forest clearance.

The JJM scheme aims to provide safe and sufficient drinking water to rural households across India by 2024 and is currently being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, a statement of ACB said.

The ACB swiftly launched an investigation upon receiving a complaint regarding Bhat’s corrupt activities and conducted a successful trap operation during which the culprit was caught accepting the bribe.

Bhat has been taken into custody and will be presented before the court, the statement added.