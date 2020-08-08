Had bowled beamer intentionally to Dhoni in frustration: Shoaib Akhtar

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he bowled a deliberate beamer at MS Dhoni, during the 2006 Test match against India in Faisalabad.

During the famous 2006 Faisalabad Test match, Dhoni played an incredible knock of 148 including 19 boundaries and four sixes.

Akhtar recalled that the wicket was flat and dry and he was getting no help despite bowling his heart out.

The pacer added that he bowled the beamer out of frustration as Dhoni was smashing him all over the park. However, he later apologised for his action.

”I think I had bowled a 8-9 over spell in Faisalabad. It was a quick spell and Dhoni scored a hundred. I purposely bowled a beamer to Dhoni and then apologised to him,” Akhtar told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

”It was the first time in my life I had bowled a beamer purposely. I shouldn’t have done it. I regretted it a lot. He was playing so well and the wickets were so slow. However fast I was bowling, he kept on hitting. I think I got frustrated,” he added.

While speaking to Chopra, the former Pakistan cricketer also opened up on injury issues and revealed that his knees had given up in 1997 only but he continued to play for Pakistan with the help of injections. (AGENCIES)