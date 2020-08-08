10 more COVID-19 deaths in J-K; infection tally crosses 24K mark

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 463 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 24,390, while 10 more coronavirus deaths during the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 459 in the union territory,officials said.

All the ten fatalities were reported from the Kashmir, they said.

There are 7,264 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory now, while 16,667 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

Of the fresh cases reported on Saturday, 81 were from Jammu region and 382 from Kashmir, they said. (AGENCIES)