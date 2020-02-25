Gun manufacturer arrested by CBI in arms licensing case

SRINAGAR: The CBI has arrested a gun manufacturer, who allegedly worked as a conduit of arms dealers and district officials of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state for procuring pan-India arms licences, an official spokesman said.
The arrested has been identified as Rahul Grover by the agency officials.
Grover was arrested by the Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Terror Squad in 2017 for the same charge and he secured bail after spending a year in jail.
The spokesman said the accused was produced before a designated court here which remanded him in 10 days’ CBI custody. (AGENCIES)
