Gun manufacturer arrested by CBI in arms licensing case

SRINAGAR: The CBI has arrested a gun manufacturer, who allegedly worked as a conduit of arms dealers and district officials of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state for procuring pan-India arms licences, an official spokesman said.

The arrested has been identified as Rahul Grover by the agency officials.

Grover was arrested by the Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Terror Squad in 2017 for the same charge and he secured bail after spending a year in jail.

The spokesman said the accused was produced before a designated court here which remanded him in 10 days’ CBI custody. (AGENCIES)