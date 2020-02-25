Hyundai to pass BS-VI upgrading cost to consumers in phases

KOLKATA: As the auto sector moves on the Slow lane, Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday said it is not planning to pass to customers the total incremental cost incurred in switching to Bharat Stage VI emission standard, but will do it in phases.

The BS-VI emission norm would come into force from April 1 across the country and new cars cannot be sold unless they are compliant to the new standard.

“As of now, we will not pass the total cost incurred to upgrade to BS-VI immediately to the consumers. It will be gradual,” Hyundai India national sales head Vikash Jain said when asked whether the company will pass the cost or absorb it, given the market condition.

He said on an average, the automaker will incur an additional cost of Rs 15,000-20,000 for petrol cars and Rs 35,000-40,000 for diesel vehicles to upgrade to new emission norms. (AGENCIES)