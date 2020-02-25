India, US have ‘almost closed’ contours of limited trade pact: Goyal

NEW DELHI: India and the US have moved to the next level of engagement having “almost closed” the final contours of limited trade package, and will come up with a comprehensive trade deal going forward, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Goyal was participating in the ‘US-India Forum: Partners for Growth’ conference here.

“On the economic front, having almost closed the last contours of the limited trade deal and with the announcement of a much larger trade deal in the offing, we have moved to a new level of engagement,” Goyal said.

The Minister said the engagement will help both sides on different fronts. While India will benefit by engaging with new technology, the US will gain by India becoming a big source for talent. (AGENCIES)