Gulam Ali nominated to Parl Standing Committee on Energy

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 20: MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana has been nominated as a Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Energy w.e.f. December 16, 2022.

In a communiqué issued here on nomination of members in the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committees by Secretary General, Rajya Sabha PC Mody said that the Chairman has nominated Gulam Ali, Member Rajya Sabha, to be a member of the Committee on Energy w.e.f. December, 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that a son of the soil Gulam Ali has done his engineering in Electrical from Government College of Engineering Technology, Jammu.