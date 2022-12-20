Police foil Anganwadi workers’ protest in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Dec 20: Police today thwarted a protest march by Aganwadi workers and helpers against the recently established Human Resource (HR) Policy.

Scores of workers and helpers gathered at Pratap Park, Press Enclave and shouted slogans in support of their demands. The protestors called the new HR policy unfair and inappropriate and demanded its reversal.

“The HR policy must be overturned. Employees who have retired from the service should get gratuities and other perks. I have been working here for the last 25 years. Who would welcome and respect the workers at their home if they were released from their duties without receiving anything in return?” a protestor said.

The police prevented the protesters from marching towards the adjacent residency road. “The administration is paying no attention to our issues, therefore we were forced to hit the streets,” the protestors said.

They added that they were willing to render services at their wards, but disengagement is unacceptable. “The government is disengaging the services of workers and helpers who have been married. Is getting married a sin in this country, and firing someone after getting married makes no sense?” protesters asked.

They said that they should be entitled to the same retirement benefits as workers in other states. “We are requesting that the retirement order be carried out for us in the same manner as it has been carried out in other states by the government. Our retirement process ought to be similar to that in other states in the nation,” a protestor said.

The protesters argued that since people become dependent on others after age 65, they should receive retirement benefits. “We must be treated in the same manner as other states’ workers. Despite performing the same duties in our states, we are treated unfairly,” another protestor said.

The protesters said that they would continue to demonstrate until their demands were met. “We will struggle until the policy is reversed,” the demonstrators said. They sought intervention of the LG, Manoj Sinha, in this regard.