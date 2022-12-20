Major General Mohit Seth takes over as GOC of Army’s Kilo Force

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 20: Major General Mohit Seth on Tuesday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s counter-insurgency Kilo Force.

He took over from Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria who has been moved to Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, a defence spokesperson said.

Major General Slaria’s tenure saw the Kilo Force take distinctive steps towards peace and stability in North Kashmir, he said.

Major General Seth was commissioned into the 3 MADRAS Regiment in December 1991. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the General Officer has attended the prestigious NDC in New Delhi.

In his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, the General Officer has held various prestigious staff and command appointments in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and at the Army headquarters, the spokesperson said.

Major General Mohit Seth has also served as Indian Army Liaison Officer, High Commission of India, United Kingdom, he added.