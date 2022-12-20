MP Bansal, Dr Shakti brief CCI on progress of Jammu AIIMS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 20: Naresh Bansal, Member Rajya Sabha said that BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to bolster healthcare sector in J&K to such an extent that need to refer patients outside the UT for specialized treatment get eliminated once and for all.

Bansal, who is also the member of AIIMS Committee was interacting the CCI Jammu team during a visit to Chamber House here. The Rajya Sabha Member was accompanied by Dr Shakti Gupta, Director AIIMS Jammu.

During meeting, Arun Gupta, president of JCCI appreciated their services in establishing AIIMS Jammu in record time with no compromise on quality and speed of the work.

Citing that Jammu conventionally is confronting dearth in healthcare edifice, the JCCI president said that there is dire need to raise small hospitals engaging local doctors to cater to the daily needs of people living in the vicinity. He said that healthcare services are on edge and there is need to provide proper emphasis on the issue and create healthcare facilities locally in all the areas. He suggested that small 10 bedded hospitals in localities would go a long way in catering to the needs of the people as far as basic healthcare requirement is concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shakti informed that 95 percent civil work done of the AIIMS Jammu has been accomplished and the rest will be completed in the coming six months making it feasible for the government to commission this national level healthcare facility in the forthcoming May. He also informed that Tata Group has provided two medical vans to cater to the needs of local people living in the nearby rural areas.

The CCI team members present on the occasion included Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president CCI , Rajesh Gupta secretary and Rajesh Gupta- treasurer. Others who attended the meeting were Subash Dableria, Jagdish Langer, Vishal Gupta, Ravinder Sawhney, Hira Lal Abrol, Sanjay Aggarwal, Anil Gupta, KK Khosa, Bharat Bhushan Gupta and Charanjit Singh.