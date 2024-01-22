Gujjar-Bakerwal celebrating Modi Govt’s development wave: Vibodh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: In response to Omar Abdullah’s alleged admission of the National Conference’s failure to address the grievances of Gujjars and Bakerwals, BJP General Secretary and former MLC Vibodh Gupta said that this acknowledgement underscores National Conference and opposition’s historical neglect of Gujjar and Bakerwal rights and concerns in Jammu and Kashmir.

“While they now acknowledge their failure, the BJP under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently worked to address the issues faced by STs in Jammu and Kashmir. The robust and decisive initiatives undertaken by the Modi Government have triggered a wave of development and celebration among the Gujjar-Bakerwal communities,” he said while conducting a significant meeting of senior leaders of BJP’s ST Morcha,

The BJP leader claimed that the palpable sense of empowerment among these marginalized sections has compelled opposition parties, including the National Conference (NC), to acknowledge their historical neglect and ignorance towards them. “The opposition should publicly apologise for their past misdeeds and using STs as a vote bank,” he said.

Vibodh further underscores that BJP’s nomination of Gujjar leader Ghulam Ali Khatana to the Rajya Sabha is a testament to the party’s commitment to inclusivity. Political reservation, forest protection rights, eliminating the ban on inter-district recruitment etc post-abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A have empowered STs, ensuring their representation and addressing long-standing grievances, he added.

Senior leaders of BJP ST Morcha, present on the occasion, included Roshan Choudhary, President JK UT ST Morcha; Haroon Choudhary, Prabhari ST Morcha; Parvaz Choudhary, Vice President; Riaz Choudhary, General Secretary and Shazia Choudhary, Secretary. They ensured that the whole of the ST community has developed full faith in the policies of the BJP Government and will overwhelmingly support the Modi Government.