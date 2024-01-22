Kishtwar Admin hosts Interactive Session for artists with Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Jan 21: In a momentous event organized by District Administration Kishtwar in collaboration with the Picture Time Theatre and spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav, a live interaction programme with renowned Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi unfolded today here in the Picture Time Theatre Kishtwar.

The event began with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav shedding light on the district’s untapped talent potential and the picturesque landscapes of Kishtwar, well-suited for the film industry.

Commander 52nd Battalion CRPF Parma Shivam besides ASP Rajinder Singh and the budding artists including Samridhi Sen and other cultural activists also engaged in a dialogue with Actor Pankaj Tripathi, seeking insights into pursuing career in the Bollywood industry.

Tripathi shared valuable guidance on various courses, entry steps into the film and cinema industry, and the essential qualities an actor should possess to attain prominence in the field. He also shared important moments of his career in film industry.

Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi is National School of Drama passout,who predominantly works in Hindi films. He is the recipient of several awards, including two National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award.

The acclaimed actor of Newton, Fukrey, Stree,OMG 2, Mirzapur Shared Acting Insights in Live Session on latest Biopic ‘Main Atal Hoon’ – A Tribute to former PM (Bharat Ratna) Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

During the interactive session, Actor Pankaj Tripathi expressed his desire to organize a workshop for local artists in the Kishtwar district in collaboration with the National School of Drama.

Additionally, he evinced keen interest in visiting Kishtwar and expressed his enthusiasm to embarking on a trekking expedition to explore the picturesque district.

The session witnessed the presence of ADC Inderjeet Singh Parihar, ACR Varunjeet Singh Charak, CEO Kishtwar Development Authority Dr. Rishi Kumar Sharma, DPO Sunil Bhutyal, DIO Dr. Kuldeep Kumar ,DySP Vishal Sharma , along with several officers of civil and police administration.

The interactive session proved to be highly beneficial for the aspiring artists and actors, as well as the students, providing them with motivation and valuable guidance to navigate their paths in the cinema industry.

In conclusion, the interactive session left an indelible impression on the local budding artists and received commendation for the Administration’s proactive approach in organizing such impactful programs.