DM tours Bishnah area, listens public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya, along with Additional District Development Commissioner Sher Singh, today toured Bishnah and its surrounding areas to assess the local issues.

The DM assessed ground conditions and status of civic amenities in the area. He also reviewed the implementation of Government schemes.

Later, the DM met with the public at the Bishnah Tehsil Office and listened to their grievances. He assured them that their issues would be resolved on priority and sought their cooperate with the administration in accelerating the development of the area.

The public raised varied issues and demands regarding infrastructure development, maintenance of irrigation canals and matters related to the Revenue Department.

The DM also had a discussion on the issue of drug menace and stressed on the need to curb its impact and identify hot spots for targeted intervention.

Meanwhile, DM reviewed the status of digitization of Jamabandis, the textual records of land ownership at a meeting with officers of Revenue Department held here today.

The meeting focussed on the procedure being followed for finalising, freezing and digitising the Jamabandis of all the villages in the district.

The meeting was apprised that updated Jamabandis of all the villages would be made public after January 23 onwards in a phased manner. The DM also encouraged the officers to give wide publicity to the digitised Jamabandis and the benefits they would bring to the citizens.

It was informed that a total of 908 Jamabandis have been digitised with thorough quality checks. The DM appreciated the efforts of the revenue officers in completing the task.

The DM directed the Tehsildars to conduct field visits, exercise their Magisterial powers optimally and resolve the public grievances in a timely manner.

He also gave instructions to the Rural Development Department regarding the implementation of MGNREGA and instructed all the concerned officers to meet the target of man days under the scheme and ensure the timely payment of wages.

The meeting was attended by ADC Ansuya Jamwal, ADC Shishir Gupta, ACR Piyush Dhotra, ACD Preeti Sharma, SDMs, Tehsildars and other concerned officers of Revenue Department.