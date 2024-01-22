Ex-DGP interacts with students, gives tips for cracking examinations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Ahead of the examinations, former DGP Kuldeep Khoda today interacted with the students and gave them some important tips for cracking examinations.

Khoda was interacting with the students during an interaction programme organised by the Central Govt Pensioners’ Welfare Association, Jammu (CGPWA) here today.

Former DGP & CVC, J&K, Kuldeep Khoda is also the President of the CGPWA.

He advised students to focus on their subjects and to acquire in-depth knowledge of different issues. He emphasized the need of communication and said students should shed shyness to speak out their mind to clear their doubts on any subject when they get opportunity. Developing confidence in them was another advice he gave to students for any examination or test.

Khoda spoke on ethics in educational institutions especially for the students in pursuit to their excellence in studies and extra-curriculum and gave tips for it and listed many suggestions for becoming good students and consequently, responsible citizens. These included developing aspirations to become some professional with some role model.

Saying that hard work is the key to success, he cautioned against detraction in their mind while studying and temptation for evils and indecent activities.

He told them that there are universal principles and ideals of good human being and students must follow these in their life. A good, disciplined, hard working student would gradually become a good and responsible citizen also, he added.

The Secretary, BALGRAN, Prof. R D Sharma thanked CGPWA and Khoda for this laudable initiative to upgrade knowledge of these destitute students.

Among others who were present on the occasion included President of BALGRAN, V K Raina, General Secretary, CGPWA, K B Jandial, Patron BALGRAN, Prem Gupta IPS (retd), S D Swatantra IFS (retd) and Subash Sharma IFS (Retd).