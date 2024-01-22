Nirankari Mission organises blood donation camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Sant Nirankari Mission branch Bishnah today organised a voluntarily blood donation camp at Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhawan Bishnah.

Donors of all age groups from branch Bishnah, Vijaypur, Ramgarh and Pandorian participated in this camp.

This camp was inaugurated by Anu Behl, Special Secretary School Education Department who while speaking on the occasion said that Nirankari Mission is a mission of spirituality and humanity.

Ashu Behl, CAO Social Welfare Department was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Ajit Singh, Zonal Incharge of Sant Nirankari Mandal Jammu said that first blood donation camp was organized in 1986 and since then for the last 38 years these camps are being organized by the Mission and nearly 600 blood donation camps are organised in India every year.

Satpal, Mukhi Bishnah welcomed all the donors and others in the camp during which 127 units of blood were donated by the volunteers.

Dr. Rubina and Dr. Mohsina from Blood Bank GMC Jammu, SHO Abid Bukhari, Satpal Chadgal, Mukhi Vijaypur, Lekh Raj, Mukhi Pandorian, Gian Chand, Khetriya Sanchalak Jammu and many others were also present on the occasion.

The camp was held in collaboration with Blood & Transfusion Dept of Govt. Medical College Jammu and JKSACS.