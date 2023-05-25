GRBMT launches anti-narcotics campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar May 25: G. R. Beigh Memorial Trust today launched anti-narcotics campaign to combat the growing problem of drug abuse.

A spokesperson for the trust said that following a successful campaign launched in Jammu, the dedicated members of the trust have expanded their efforts to multiple districts in Kashmir. “Led by Mir Hilal, a member of the trust, a team of volunteers conducted awareness campaigns at prominent educational institutions such as SP College Srinagar and DAPP High School Wazir Bagh. Students actively participated in the campaign, aiding in the dissemination of crucial information regarding drug addiction,” he said.