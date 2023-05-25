Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 25: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Kot Bhalwal, Seri,Tawa, Kot, Kalri, Karwanda, Kalagan, Central Jail, MIET, Gharota, Ranjan, Navodya, Amb, Vidyalya, Patoli Brahmana, Domana, Barnai, Purkhoo, Mishriwala, Baba Talab, ShamachakGurhaSinghu, Batera, Dabbin, Chorpur, Manyal, Dhramkhu, TirthTalab, GREF, Gumpul, Sua No.1, Garkhal, Industrial Area of Bari Brahmana, Tanda, Chowki Choura, Kathar, Daskal, Balli Gulaba, Maira Mandrian, Nathal, Jarhal, Sangal and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 28 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Kullian, Kotli, Shahdullah, Simbal, Mandal, Purmandel, Sandhi, Gurha, Utterbehni and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 29 from 6 am to 10 am.