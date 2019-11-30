Gram Sabhas, launch of new works mark conclusion of B2V across Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Gram Sabhas and launch of new works and inauguration of completed projects marked the end of week-long ‘Back to Village-2’ programme across the Jammu region.

SAMBA: Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce and Tourism, Navin Kumar Choudhary, attended a Gram Sabha at Panchayat Taloor along with District Development Commissioner. The event witnessed a huge gathering of local residents.

He appealed the villagers especially Panchayat members to actively participate in every developmental activity of village and exhorted Social Audit Committee to ensure regular inspection of ongoing works.

While interacting with the PRIs, locals and Government functionaries, he said that another major purpose of the programme was to experience the impact of welfare schemes on ground and empowering the Panchayats.

The Principal Secretary distributed free medicines, school notebooks, pen, pencils, chairs among the students of the schools in the Panchayat Taloor. He also distributed sports Kits to the members of the Panchayat to promote Sports activities among young generation.

The issues which were raised on the occasion included construction of bridges, bifurcation of ration cards, irrigation facilities, healthcare centre, adequate drinking water facilities, up-gradation of high School, and PMAY schemes, up-gradation of electric transmission lines, up-gradation of lanes and drains.

Meanwhile, Navin Choudhary innaugrated a Nallah constructed at Gujjar Basti W.NO.7 of Panchyat Chajjwal, sanctioned under B2V1. Later at Government High School Sujwan, Block Samba he inaugurated a smart class to meet the educational needs of students of the Panchayat.

KATHUA: On the last day DDC toured Chandwan, Sallan and Seswan Panchayats where the Panchs and Sarpanchs apprised him about their problems which mainly pertained to repair/construction of roads, augmentation of PHE infra for proper drinking water supply, overhead railway crossing besides many other issues.

The officers accompanying the DDC patiently listened to the problems of the villagers and assured them that their issues will be resolved in a phased manner.

The DDC also inspected the playfield of Govt. Hr. Sec. School Chandwan and distributed prizes among the players who participated in the Kabaddi match at Govt. Hr. Sec. School Sallan.

Inspection of schools, panchayat ghar, banks, PHCs, B2V-1 works, languishing works and other development works of the villages were also done by the visiting officers. They also interacted with Frontline Government functionaries of various departments to know the progress of various welfare schemes.

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner visited Panchayat Neera where and interacted with people. He lauded the efforts of PRIs, general masses and Government functionaries for making the programme a grand success. He said the exercise would help to formulate a concrete plan for over all development of Panchayats with the involvement of locals.

Meanwhile, DD Information listed the development works completed by different departments in Neera Panchyat as highlighted by the PRIs and general public including installation of electric poles, shifting of power line, construction of Pacca path etc.

UDHAMPUR: With astute focus on energizing Panchayats, collecting feedback on the delivery of Government programmes, capturing specific economic potential and undertaking assessment of needs of the villages, officers visited all 236 panchayats in 17 blocks of the district.

The Panchayats of district Udhampur witnessed visit of top officers including Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Rohit Kansal, Commissioner/Secretary PHE I&FC, AK Sahu, Director General Codes Shadi Lal Pandita and other senior officers.

District Development Commissioner also visited various Panchayats to get first-hand appraisal of the implementation of this ambitious programme. People raised many developmental issues like macadamization of roads, construction of drains, electricity, drinking water, works under MGNREGA, reconstruction of culverts, repair of electric poles, development of health and educational infrastructure , shortage of staff in schools and hospitals, up gradation of schools ,health centres, with the visiting officers.

The officers also discussed the specific economic potential of the villages, social issues and employment opportunities besides raising awareness among people about various schemes and programmes of the Government.

POONCH: The six day long programme witnessed host of activities in various Panchayats. At Panchayat Chandak-A, a sports mela was organised at local Government HSS which witnessed kabaddi and volleyball competitions among various teams.

At Panchayat Dara Dullian Lower, the visiting officer conducted tour of different villages of the Panchayat. He inspected local school, Sub Centre and inaugurated Drain work at ward no 7.

Series of activities were also held at Panchayat Dara Dullaian Upper. The visiting officer listened to the issues and assured the residents that same would be projected to the government.

RAJOURI: A free medical camp and numerous other activities marked the final day of the ambitious programme.

A team of seven doctors and other medical staff provided free medical aid to over 300 patients of the area. The services provided included free medical checkup of hypertension and diabetes patients and essential drugs

As part of National deworming day, drugs like Alvendazol and Zental were given to the children free of cost. Various contraceptive pills and other essential items of birth control were also provided to the people.

The frontline workers of Health Department disseminated information among the general public regarding health schemes Inderdanush, Ayushmaan Bharat, National Health Mission, Janni Suraksha Yojana etc and urged upon the people to come forward and avail the benefits of these schemes.

Responding to demand of locals, the DDC asked the concerned officer to identify land for the construction of primary health centre for the area.

Meanwhile, DDC handed over financial aid of Rs 2.00 lakh, under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bhima Yojna(PMSBY) to the family members of an accident victim.

The victim namely Vijay Kumar son of Sansar Chand resident of Bhawani had died in a road accident. The deceased had insurance cover under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bhima Yojna.