Kaul asks people of Valley to trust BJP for drastic change

Kashmiris happy with abrogation of Art 370: Saraf

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: BJP senior leader and organizational general secretary, Ashok Kaul today asked the people of Kashmir to trust his party and give it a chance to frame Government in the Union territory as BJP stands for `Sabka Sath -Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’.

Addressing a party rally at Qazigund in South Kashmir district of Kulgam where BDC members, Panches, Sarpanches and other political activists joined the BJP, Kaul said with the changing scenario in the J&K it will be a beginning of new era of development, peace and prosperity. BJP will work hard to come up to the expectations of people of the J&K by taking all communities and castes along for building a new Jammu and Kashmir of their dreams, he added.

“We will prove ourselves that we are the well wishers of the people of J&K and time will prove all allegations leveled against us by our opponents totally wrong”, he said, adding that joining of party activists from other parties in BJP shows that people in Kashmir are for a drastic change and this will have far reaching good results for the State and nation as a whole.

Kaul also warned the administration for hesitating and linger on in solving the genuine problems of the people and said in case any such thing comes to the notice, the Narendra Modi Government is not going to spare such officers and it will be forced to take action against them.

Addressing the function Sofi Yousf ex MLC and voice president BJP said people are happy with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A and they want action against the politicians who are responsible for present mess in the State. They want that these leaders be punished.

Sofi , while holding these leaders responsible for mass exodus of Pandits said that it was because of their wrong policies and vested interests that minorities were forced to leave Kashmir the place which they nurtured for centuries together.

Veer Saraf incharge South Kashmir BJP said it is for the first time post abrogation of Article 370 and 35 -A that such a huge rally of joining was held in Kashmir. This shows peoples mood is for BJP and Narendra Modi’s pro poor and people policies. This is an indication that people of the Valley have endorsed the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, he added.

Saraf said people of Kashmir also want development and peace, he said it is for former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who had said that no body will pick of Tri Colour if Article 370 was abrogated to see that how her partymen are deserting the PDP and joining BJP to unfurl Tri Colour in Kashmir. He said these activists were always nationalist but were misguided by the PDP leadership.

District president Ghulam Nabi Dar read the welcome address and also proposed the vote of thanks. Sajjad Ahmed Bhat and Javed Ahmed Shaksaz BDC chairmen from Qazigund and Pahloo block in Kulgam district besides 30 Sarpcnches and Panches along with over 70 political activists joined the BJP on the occasion.