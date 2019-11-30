Retired JKTDC employees demand retirement benefits

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 30: The retired employees of Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) today alleged that the corporation was denying them the hard-earned retirement benefits for last more than 5 years.

Scores of such employees today held protest demonstrations at Press Enclave against the officials of the corporation, demanding that their genuine demands should be readdressed as soon as possible.

“We have been appealing them to release our benefits which are lying pending with the corporation for the 5 years; however, they have not been taking us seriously,” said Abdul Jabbar, an employee.

These employees are not getting the pension like other employees do, however, they were supposed to be given the retirement benefits, which as per the employees, are being continuously denied to them.

There are at least 300 such employees who have been denied such benefits by the corporation. “Some of these employees are even dead as of now,” they said.

While appealing the Governor’s administration to look into the matter, the employees said that an employee is always hopeful of these sums to help them in tough times of old age. “We appeal the administration to look into the matter and provide us some relief,” they said.