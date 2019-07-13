Graduate engineers to stage protest against Govt on July 16

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Graduate engineers of all cadre, serving in R&B, PDD, PHE, Mechanical, REW and other organisations in the State have warned to go on strike and observe protest dharna at all the district headquarters across the State as despite assurance by the previous PDP-BJP Government on the floor of the House and the present Governor, Satya Pal Malik, no orders have been issued for the time bound promotions and regularisation of the engineers.

Addressing a joint press conference by all the unions/ associations of the engineers of various departments and wings under the single banner of `State Joint Action Committee ‘ led by Gandeep Pargal, Harvinder Singh, M S Jamwal, Mujib Tak, Gopal Sharma and others, the Union heads strongly condemned the authorities at the helm of affairs by duping them every time. They said that about four months ago, they had met the State Governor and he had assured that order would be issued immediately as their issue was very genuine and justified. They said the Governor had agreed on Assured Carrier progression (ACP)/ time bound promotions and their regularization but nothing happened because some bureaucrats are moving files here and there.

They said the aggrieved engineers are seeking issuance of SRO for release of Time Bound Running Grades/ Assured Career Progression already approved by Government on the pattern of doctors, regularization of services of Engineers at all levels, Cadre review in Engineering Departments, filling up of all the vacant posts in parent and allied engineering departments, removal of pay anomalies of engineers at all levels and enhancement of fixed traveling allowance.

They further revealed that Joint Action Committee has resolved to observe strike/ protest dharna at Lok Nirman Bhawan, Rail Head Complex, Jammu on July 16 and all district headquarters same day and same time to register their protest, in which entire engineering fraternity from all wings/ Departments will be participating.

Gandeep Pargal lambasted the delaying tactics and casual approach adopted towards engineers by the Government and expressed its anguish that even the assurance of Governor that SRO for extending the benefits of Time Bound Running Grades/ Assured Career Progression to J&K Engineering Gazetted Services at par with doctors immediately after opening of Darbar at Srinagar couldn’t come true and at the same time vociferously demanded not to play further with the sentiments of engineers.

Harvinder Singh president JKEEGA emphasized that the Junior Engineer cadre has wrongly been placed in 4200 Grade Pay instead of 4260 for the last 7 years whereas in 2010 Govt has already rectified pay anomaly of Junior Engineers but the administration is hesitating in implementation of the same for which necessary order need to be issued.

MS Jamwal, representative of Mechanical Engineering Graduate Association laid thrust on regularization of services of Engineers at all levels on the basis of work and conduct certificate / integrity certificate issued by HoDs and counter signed by respective Administrative Secretaries for which the Engineers are facing huge discrimination for the last more than 30 years due to which Graduate Engineers are forced to work on half salary and retiring in the grade of Junior Engineers inspite of serving as XENs and above. He stressed upon review of cadre in Engineering Departments which has not been reviewed since 1987. He also demanded enhancement of FTA from existing Rs 30 per month to Rs 5000 pm in the light of the above present scenario, many young and bright Engineers now-a-days becoming reluctant to join State Engineering Services.