Several delegations call on Advisor, project demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: As part of the weekly public hearing programme, several delegations and individuals met Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai today at Convention Centre, Canal Road and apprised him about their issues, grievances and sought his intervention in redressal of the same.

Over 100 people in form of delegations and individuals from across Jammu region met the Advisor who projected the problems regarding civic amenities, education, road connectivity etc. Many of them, including Government employees projected their service matters also.

A delegation of Sarpanches and Panchs of Block Assar from Doda district apprised the Advisor that their area yields huge quantity of vegetable and other produce and demanded establishment of Fruit/Vegetable mandi in the area to enable farmers to sell their produce without any difficulty. The delegation also demanded opening of Govt Degree College at Sub Division Assar.

Taking note of the scope in the region for agricultural produce, the Advisor said that Agricultural University would be asked to include this area in their outreach and extension programme for far off areas to explore the scope, viability of the region along with making the farmers aware about the new interventions in the field. He said that special focus will also be laid on evaluating scope for floriculture development along with agriculture and horticulture.

He assured the delegation that the Government is taking a number of initiatives for development of Agriculture; allied sectors with focused strategy to increase production, productivity of crops and to enable farmers to take advantage of market opportunities. He said efforts are being made to ensure that these initiatives reach every corner.

A deputation of Gram Welfare and Development Society, Dablehar from R S Pura demanded for opening of two colleges one each for Boys and Girls at Dablehar town, shifting of Dablehar Niabat from Chakroi to R S Pura, construction/renovation of old Govt. Higher Secondary School building at Dablehar.

Similarly, a delegation of Panchayats Ratwana and Surara from Samba urged the Advisor for up-gradation of Government High School, Nichla to Higher Secondary level.

The inhabitants of village camp Gole Gujral demanded for construction of Sports Stadium in their village.

Meanwhile, a public delegation from Thanna Mandi, Rajouri demanded for construction of link road from Mangota to Mohalla hill.

Another delegation of youth requested for his intervention to get clear their cases under SRO-43 and requested the Advisor to direct the concerned department for expediting the process.

An association of D.EL.ED Institutions Jammu projected the issue of renewal of NOCs to run two years diploma course in Elementary Teacher’s Training institutions.

Other delegations including Jammu Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Association, Intach Chapter Jammu, contractual college teachers, in-service candidates also met the Advisor and registered their grievances.

Responding to the delegations and individuals, the Advisor assured that all genuine grievances, demands raised at the public hearing would be looked into and necessary action would be taken by the concerned departments.