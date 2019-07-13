Hirdesh reviews power scenario in Jammu

* Directs officers to act tough on pilferage

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar today chaired a series of meetings with concerned officers of the department and reviewed all quarters of power sector viz. power supply position, revenue realization in the region besides reviewing the progress of works under the ongoing flagship schemes.

Development Commissioner (Power), Avinash Dubey, Chief Engineer S&O Wing Gurmeet Singh, Chief Engineer Project Wing Manhar Gupta, SEs Karam Chand, B Kundal ,Sandeep Seth, Arvind Chibber, Vinod Gandotra, Nodal Officer Sanjay Sharma and Executive Engineers also attended the meeting.

Hirdesh Kumar was informed that during last month, the department has done notable capacity addition at all voltage levels while adhering to the targeted timelines. At 132 kV level, extra load has been accommodated in the additional 50 MVA power transformer at 320 MVA Barn Grid Station, which has greatly improved the power supply in Gharota, Batera, Purkhoo and other areas.

Likewise, the critically overloaded 33/11 kV Receiving Stations of Burmal, Nagrota, Railway Complex, Seora-I, Seora-II and Thather have been augmented from 6.3 MVA to 10 MVA capacity under the ongoing IPDS scheme while Power Transformer at Super Speciality Hospital has also been augmented to 10 MVA under PMDP scheme.

In addition, the issue of irregular power supply in Shakti Nagar and areas of Talab Tillo has also been largely resolved with commissioning of 6.3 MVA transformers at Shakti Nagar. Likewise, at 220 kV level, additional 50 MVA transformer will soon be available, which will greatly improve the power supply position in Jammu North, Rajouri, Poonch,and Reasi.

Taking cognizance of the surmounting AT&C losses, Hirdesh directed the officers of the department to act tough on power pilferage, which is the prime cause of high losses being incurred and asked them take fortnightly review of the same so that a focused approach is established to reduce the losses. In addition, he also desired to intensify the enforcement activities to spread a strong message amongst the consumers not to indulge in illegal practices for drawing electricity.

Progress of various works viz infrastructure creation, smart metering, implementation of Scada and other advanced technological interventions under the ongoing flagship schemes in Jammu region were also reviewed and PIAs and concerned PDD officers were directed to expedite the progress so as to ensure completion of schemes within the stipulated timelines.