Govt Orders Transfer, Posting Of 3 JKAS Officers

JAMMU, Jun 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government Monday ordered the transfers and postings of three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Suheel Ahmad Lone, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kokernag, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Kokernag, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ghanshyam Basotra, JKAS, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramsoo, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Dr. Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, JKAS, District Mineral Officer, Kupwara, is transferred and posted as Executive Officer, J&K State Haj Committee, on deputation basis, for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. During his deputation, the officer shall retain lien and promotion prospects in his parent cadre i.e. Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service.