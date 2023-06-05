Mughal Road Partially Reopens After Being Blocked Due To Landslide In Poonch

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jun 5: The Mughal road connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch was partially reopened for vehicular traffic after it was blocked for six days due to a landslide here, officials said.

Debris from the landslides have been cleared partially and vehicular traffic has been restored at affected place, the officials said.

On May 31, heavy rains triggered a major landslide on Mughal road near Ratta Chamb bridge, blocking traffic movement in the region.