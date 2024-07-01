Govt launches portal to tackle drug abuse in children

NEW DELHI, Jun 30 : In a bid to protect children from drug and substance abuse, a portal has been launched to create a robust monitoring system to prevent the sale of contraband around schools and raise awareness among students and teachers.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai launched the “Prahari Portal” under the Joint Action Plan aimed at involving various stakeholders to check the drug menace among youngsters.

This portal is designed to create a robust monitoring system to prevent the sale of drugs around schools and raise awareness among students and teachers through Prahari Clubs.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also organised a national review and consultation meeting.

This event marked the implementation of the Joint Action Plan aimed at preventing drug and substance abuse and their illegal trafficking among children, aligning with the vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat”.

The Joint Action Plan, titled “A War Against Drugs,” was developed to bring about a paradigm shift in preventing drug and substance abuse among children. This comprehensive plan involves all stakeholders, agencies, duty bearers, officials, media, and parents to play their defined roles in protecting children from drugs and substances.

Rai praised the Joint Action Plan developed by NCPCR and NCB and highlighted the prime minister’s commitment to a drug-free nation.

He emphasised the importance of protecting the youth, who constitute 59 per cent of the population, as they are the future leaders of a developed India.

During his address, Rai elaborated on the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and terrorism.

He mentioned the empowerment of BSF, SSB, and Assam Rifles to file FIRs against those involved in drug trafficking and the comprehensive measures being taken to eradicate the drug trade.

He also highlighted the significant role of the National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) initiated in 2019 in combating drugs.

Thirty District Magistrates were honoured for their exemplary implementation of the Joint Action Plan. Rai urged them to share their models and experiences with other districts to ensure nationwide effective action against drugs.

He assured full support from the ministry for NCPCR’s efforts in protecting children from drugs.

NCPCR Chairperson Shri Priyank Kanungo reiterated the commitment to safeguarding the youth.

He emphasised that protecting children from drugs is crucial to realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India.

Kanungo acknowledged the collaborative effort in developing the Joint Action Plan, which consolidates existing policies and effective laws to contribute to the Prime Minister’s mission for a Drug-Free India.

Sachin Jain, Deputy Director of NCB, discussed the agency’s role and efforts in protecting children from drugs. He stressed the need for joint efforts and the significance of Prahari Clubs as an effective body for safeguarding children from drug abuse.

Representatives from 33 states and Union territories spoke about steps taken under the Joint Action Plan and efforts to protect children from drugs. (PTI)