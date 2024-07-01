Vandalism at Shiv Temple triggers protests in various parts of Reasi, FIR registered

*12 suspects detained by police, SIT formed

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 30: Protests held today in various parts of the district Reasi after a Shiv Temple was vandalized in Dharmari area falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Reasi last evening.

As soon as the news of vandalism at Shiv Temple in Dharmari area spread, Hindu organizations and local people of the community staged protests. Late last night also, the protesters led by Sanatan Dharam Sabha president Brij Mohan blocked the main road in Reasi and the protesters dispersed only after the assurances of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Reasi, Vishesh Pal Mahajan, who rushed to the spot to calm the protesters, assuring them of a thorough investigation and promising strict action against those responsible.

Similar protests were held in Salal, Thanpal, Dharmari, and other areas of Reasi today. The protesters blocked the main road in the district by burning tyres and staging a sit-in. However after the intervention of senior police officers who told them that an FIR has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits, the protesting people dispersed peacefully.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community of Reasi has also denounced the attack on the temple, urging the administration to take stringent action against the perpetrators. A meeting was later organized in the evening at Sanatan Dharam Sabha in Reasi, where a call for a local shutdown was announced, with complete closure of all other activities including transport for tomorrow.

Speaking to Excelsior, DC Reasi said that police have taken cognizance of the incident and assured the protesters that stern action will be taken against the culprits. He said anyone trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere will not be spared. It is an attempt to create hurdles and sabotage developmental activities, besides communal harmony, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Mohita Sharma told Excelsior that District Police Reasi have detained 12 suspects in connection with case of act of vandalism of a religious place in Darmari area of Arnas. She said a case FIR Number 55/ 2024 U/S 295 IPC has been registered in Police Station Arnas on getting reports of the act from Darmari area of Arnas.

She said acting swiftly they had rounded up three suspects during night hours. “Series of raids continue during day time today and around nine more suspects has been apprehended by teams of Police Station Arnas for questioning in the case,” she added.

Sensing the gravity of the case, the SSP said she has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Deputy SP Operations Reasi, who along with his team is stationing in Arnas area for investigation of the case on priority. Till now, around 12 suspects have been apprehended in the case for questioning and further investigation in the case is going on.

The Officer appealed that people of Reasi to remain calm and maintain peace & communal harmony in the area as Reasi Police is committed to solve the case and trace the culprits at the earliest.