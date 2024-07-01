Amit Shah e-inaugurates Kheda bank building, bats for ‘cooperation among cooperatives’

NADIAD, Jun 30 : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the building of Kheda District Central Cooperative Bank Limited (KDCC) in Nadiad in Gujarat’s Kheda district through video conferencing. He also addressed the 76th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank and urged people associated with cooperative institutions to open their accounts in District Cooperative Banks under the ‘Cooperation Amongst Cooperatives’ initiative, said a PIB release. Shah said Kheda is the same district from where Amul was started under the successful guidance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which had set an example of achieving “sahkaar se samriddhi” (Prosperity through Cooperation) before the world. “Till some time ago there were talks of closure of KDCC Bank, but today this bank has constructed its own building of 36,000 square feet at a cost of Rs 18.70 crore. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of the country have got the formula of ‘Sahkaar se Samriddhi aur Samriddhi se Sampoornata’,” the release quoted him as saying. Speaking at the AGM, he said KDCC Bank has introduced loan management, document management system and tablet banking for the first time in the cooperative banking system of Gujarat, which is a landmark achievement. “Since its inauguration in 1950, Kheda District Cooperative Bank has served the farmers of the region well and today it has net profit of about Rs 31 crore. There were times when there were apprehensions about its future, but after getting a license in 2012, it now has a reserve fund of Rs 258 crore and deposits of Rs 2,500 crore,” he said. Shah said the Centre is running pilot projects under the new initiative ‘Cooperation Amongst Cooperatives’ in Banaskantha and Panchmahal districts and asked people associated with cooperative institutions to open their accounts in the District Cooperative Banks in order to build a strong economic structure in the cooperative sector. If the mantra of ‘Cooperation Amongst Cooperatives’ is successful, then India does not need to take help from anyone in the cooperative sector and the entire cooperative movement can run strongly only with the money of cooperative institutions, he asserted. Shah said District Cooperative Banks should also contribute towards strengthening the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). “The Union government has started strengthening PACSs by taking 20 different initiatives and the District Cooperative Banks should also come forward in this work. Stronger PACS will further strengthen the cooperative banks,” Shah added. (PTI )