Govt forms panel to revise rules, regulations governing employees’ service in J&K

JAMMU, Dec 5: The Government on Monday formed a committee headed by administrative secretary GAD to carry out revision of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Regulations (CSR) and other rules and regulations governing the employees

Headed by Administrative Secretary General Administration Department (GAD), the other members of the committee include Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Secretary (Law), GAD and Director General (Codes), Finance Department (member secretary).

The committee has been tasked with to examine and recommend the ‘updation’ and revision of the Jammu and Kashmir, Civil Services Regulations (CSR), the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956 and the Jammu and Kashmir Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 on the pattern of corresponding rules and regulations of Government of India, according to a government order, according to a government order.

“The Committee may co-opt any member/expert, as may be required and shall submit its report within a period of one month from the date of issuance of this order,” reads the order.