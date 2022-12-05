DDC Re-poll Elections | Around 43% voter turnout recorded in re-poll of DDC polls in Hajin, Drugmulla

SRINAGAR, Dec 5: Around 43 % voting was recorded in the two District Development Consistencies which went to the re-poll in the Kashmir Division of the Union Territory.

53.33 voter percentage was recorded in Hajin –A Constituency in Bandipora District whereas 32.73 % was recorded in Drugmulla Constituency Kupwara District which went to the polls today.

42 polling stations were set up for DDC Drugmulla which recorded a percentage of 32.73. 10724 votes were polled against total electorate of 16026. 5624 Males and 5100 females exercised their franchise. 141 Migrant votes were also cast at Special polling Stations for Kashmiri Migrants set up at GMS Jagti , GGHS Patta Bohri and GMS Model Higher Secondary school Udhampur.

Similarly in Hajin-A, 53.33 % voting was recorded in 57 polling Stations . 8669 Electors out of the total 16313 cast their votes. 4717 Males out of 8565 and 3982 females out of 7748 cast their votes.

The Voting which started at the 7.A.M in morning and concluded at 2.P.M. in after noon passed of peacefully with people across the age groups participating. Kashmiri Migrants also cast their votes in the special polling stations setup for them in different places in Jammu.

Counting for both the Constituencies will be held on 8th December.