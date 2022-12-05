J&K girl pugilists bring laurels in Khelo India Youth North India C’ship

Jammu, Dec 5: Two girl pugilists brought laurels to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and scripted history by winning medals in the Khelo India Youth North India Boxing championship held at Kashipur, Uttrakhand.

As per information, Shalu Devi won silver medal and Asha Devi won bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth North India Boxing championship held at Kashipur, Uttrakhand.

Both are trainees of Boxing Coach Anil Wadhera of J&K Sports Council.

Shallu was rewarded with cash prize of Rs 20,000 whereas Asha Devi with Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has congratulated the players for their achievement. (Agencies)