Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Apr 9: For formulation of New Car/Vehicle Policy, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir today constituted a committee.
Headed by Administrative Secretary, GAD, committee shall be comprising Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol Department and Director, State Motor Garages as the Members.
The committee shall be serviced by the Transport Department.
Govt forms committee to formulate New Car/Vehicle Policy
