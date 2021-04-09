Dr Jitendra tells opposition to shed victimhood hangover of past

‘Jammu witnessing more development than Kashmir’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: Telling the opposition parties to shed victimhood hangover of the past, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today claimed that Jammu has witnessed more development in comparison to Kashmir over the last seven years after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister of the country.

The Minister of State in PMO observed that the projects sanctioned simultaneously for Jammu and Srinagar have taken off in the winter capital but are languishing in the Valley whatever may be the reason or owing to peculiar circumstances there.

“Jammu today has virtually emerged as the education hub of north India. We have IIMs, IITs, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, AIIMS, three Government Medical Colleges within a range of 10 to 20 kms as well as north India’s first ever teaching department of Space Technology by ISRO in Central University Jammu,” he said while speaking at the 3rd and 4th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), presided over by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Listing more such new projects in Jammu, Dr Jitendra Singh, who has been representing Udhampur-Kathua constituency in Lok Sabha since 2014, said that north India’s first biotech park is coming up in Kathua besides several engineering colleges while the country’s one of the largest stadium is also coming up here.

“Named after Arun Jaitley, this stadium is next to only Ahmedabad stadium and Kolkata’s Eden Garden. This is going to be multiplex sports stadium. Besides we have a water sports stadium coming up in the nearby Mansar lake and foundation stones of both these projects were laid down during COVID pandemic,” he informed, adding that all this has happened in the last seven years.

“All this is actually happening around us which has a direct connection with our youth, students and youngsters and therefore gone are the days when the common grievance was that there is discrimination happening against Jammu,” maintained Dr Jitendra Singh.

He further said that there are projects, which were sanctioned simultaneously for Jammu and Srinagar but in Kashmir, they are languishing while in Jammu they are progressing.

“We have the first phase of ring road already functional in Jammu, but in Kashmir it has yet to take off, at AIIMS we have already selected first batch of 50 students but in Kashmir it has yet to take off whatever may be the reason or peculiar circumstances. The industrial biotech park is also ready in Kathua and the same was also to come up at Kupwara but the land acquisition has not yet been done,” informed the Union Minister.

“Despite all this, those who still keep claiming that there is discrimination against Jammu, may be the victims of the victimhood hangover of the past,” he said and claimed that present was the best time happening under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.