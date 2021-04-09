AGH chief among 4 killed in gun battles in Kashmir, toll 7

Minimum damage to Shopian Masjid: IGP

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Apr 9 : Security forces today killed four militants including Ansarul Gazwatul Hind (AGH) chief in two gun battles in South Kashmir taking the death toll of militants since last night to 7.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told a news conference here that in two encounters-one at Jan Mohalla, Shopian and another at Nowbugh, Tral in Pulwama district, seven militants including AGH chief Imtiyaz Shah, who was active since April 2019, were killed.

“In Shopian operation we had to be very patient. We followed all SOPs. We allowed the Moulvi of the local masjid in which militants were hiding, to persuade militants to surrender twice in the night. We also brought brother of a militant. His request for surrender was also turned down. We brought parents of militants in the morning, but militants refused to surrender,” the IGP said, adding that in Shopian gunfight no IED, no explosive and grenades were used. “We used tear smoke shells. In the ensuing gunfight, five militants were killed-two from Hizbul Muajhideen, one from LeT and two from AGH. All were categorized militants”, he said.

Kumar said that two militants including the AGH chief Imtiyaz Shah had fled from the Shopian encounter site during the initial cordon after throwing grenades. “We developed the lead and found that duo had fled to Nowbugh area of Tral. Today, early morning a cordon was launched in an open area where Imtiyaz along with his aide were killed,” he said.

From the seven militants, the IGP said, seven AK-rifles and two pistols were recovered. He added that in Shopian operation sanctity of the masjid was maintained and the place of worship suffered very minimum damage.

Locals of Jan Mohalla, Shopian who shared pictures on social media, however, said that masjid suffered partial damage in the encounter as interior walls developed cracks and window panes were damaged.

The IGP identified the slain militants of Shopian as Muzamil Tantry who had joined militancy in August 2019, Adil Lone who picked up arms in July 2019, Younish Ahmed Khanday, who joined militancy in November last year and Basit Bhat who picked up gun in June last year. He said the fifth militant has not been identified yet. Similarly, the IGP said one of the slain militants of Tral gunfight was identified as Imtiyaz Shah, the chief of AGH, who was active since April 2019, and was tasked to target Amarnathji Yatra in Tral area. The identity of Imtiyaz’s aide is being ascertained.

The GOC Victor Force Major General Rashim Bali said that in Shopian operation sanctity of the Masjid was maintained and only automatic fire and small grenades were used to kill militants hiding inside. “Every effort to make the militants surrender failed,” he said, adding that the Army men on ground are being strictly directed to respect the local sentiment and to ensure minimum collateral damage during anti-militancy operations.

To a query whether any civilian was injured in Shopian encounter, the IGP said: “During the initial exchange some miscreants tried to disrupt the operations after which police used minimum force to disperse them. Three civilians sustained injuries and all are stable.”

GOC 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey said that four soldiers including an officer were injured during the operation and all are stable. On whether militants are planning to target Amarnath Yatra, the GOC said that it won’t be for the first time that militants may be planning to target the pilgrimage. “Militants are always looking for soft targets. We will ensure all measures are taken to see a peaceful pilgrimage of Amarnath this year,” he said.

The IGP said that district SSPs have been directed to brief media men about encounter updates and that the media persons are once again advised not to inch closer to gunfight sites as that poses threat to their lives.

He said that if media persons go closer to the operation sites, the same may disturb the men involved in anti-militancy operations and the live coverages of encounters may trigger law and order situation in other areas.

Replying to a query whether injury to the three civilians can be reported by the media, the IGP said: “I reiterate that no live coverage of encounters will be allowed. A stray bullet can hit any media men if you go closer to the operation site. Covering live encounters can pose threat to the journalists.”

The IGP said that live coverage of encounters can instigate people in other adjoining areas of the operational site and lead to law and order situation. “I have directed district SSPs to brief media men about encounter updates in their respective areas, whenever there is any encounter,” he said.

Lieutenant General Pandey said that the Army is working on a two-pronged strategy in Kashmir-to prevent the local militant recruitment and to squeeze the OGW and social media network used for radicalization of youth. He, however, said that anyone who picks up arms will be dealt strictly-local militants will be offered surrender and if they refuse, they will be killed.

“This is my first media interaction and I can feel that there is a new change and new energy. One and all want J&K to be a peaceful region. While rest of Kashmir is peaceful, South Kashmir and some parts of Central Kashmir are witnessing cycle of violence,”GOC Pandey said. “Our efforts are on to address the situation. We need cooperation from the general public. Our youth are being radicalized and people must help us in stopping the trend.”

He asserted that some parents whose youth have joined militancy have approached Army and requested it to “get their children back and rehabilitate them even if they need to be lodged in jails.”

Asked whether local militancy graph was high this year, the GOC said that the local militant recruitment is very less this year so far compared to previous years.

Soldier martyred

A Territorial Army soldier was today martyred in a militant attack in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police said that militants shot at a TA soldier Mohammad Saleem Akhoon son of Ghulam Hassan Akhoon of Jablipora, Bijbehara following which he was immediately shifted to SDH Bijbehara in a critical condition. He was removed to GMC Anantnag where he was declared as brought dead.

The area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation launched to nab the attackers.

Saleem was on leave and had come home when he was attacked.