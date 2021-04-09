Omar, Bollywood Director, IFS officer, 5 KV teachers test +ve

4 die of COVID in J&K, 808 infected

HoD, Prof among 26 positive in JU

56 tourists hospitalized for treatment

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, Apr 9: Four persons died of COVID-19 and 808 tested positive –525 in Kashmir and 283 in Jammu including former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and seven MBBS students of Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag while 312 recovered from the virus.

Two days after NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah was discharged from hospital after testing COVID positive, his son Omar Abdullah got infected today, just couple of days after he received the first jab of vaccine.

In a tweet, Omar informed that he has tested positive and is completely asymptomatic. He said he has isolated himself. “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptomatic. Based on medical advice, I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc,” he tweeted.

In Jammu, 26 faculty and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in the Jammu University. They include a female Head of Department (HoD) and one Professor of Education Department. Two Professors in the Jammu University were found infected a week ago. Rest of the positives belonged to different departments.

Bollywood Director Sachin Kumar and three crew members of web series ‘Fauda’, who were shooting in Bhaderwah tehsil of Doda district, tested positive for COVID-19 a day before, a delayed report said. The Director has been admitted in Narayana Hospital Katra. Reports said Actor of the web series who was on way to Bhaderwah from Mumbai returned from New Delhi after getting report of positive cases.

An Indian Forests Services (IFS) officer, Ranger and guard have also been infected in Doda.

Five teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Arnora in Doda today tested COVID positive. They include a couple and hailed from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu.

A total of 56 tourists, who had come to Jammu and Kashmir, were under treatment for COVID-19 in Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Medical Superintendent Dr Arun Sharma said, adding that all of them are stable and responding to the treatment.

The tourists belonged to different States including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

They had come to Jammu and Kashmir for visiting tourist spots but tested positive during Rapid Antigen Testing at various places.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha got second dose of COVID vaccine at GMC Jammu today.

An 85-year-old woman from Janipura and 67-year-old man from Jagti Nagrota in Jammu district died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said. Both of them were co-morbid. Their bodies were packed as per COVID protocol for cremation.

With two casualties, the Corona toll in Jammu district has gone up to 388 and that of Jammu region to 747. Fatalities in other districts include Doda 64, Udhampur 58, Rajouri 56, Kathua 53, Samba 41, Poonch 26, Ramban 23, Kishtwar 22 and Reasi 16.

Among 283 positive cases in Jammu region, Jammu district continued to account for nearly 60 percent COVID cases at 164. Positives in other districts include Reasi 33, Udhampur 28, Kishtwar 17, Kathua 11, Rajouri, Samba and Doda nine each and Poonch three. No Corona cases were reported from Ramban district.

Out of 33 positive cases in Reasi district, 21 were travelers, majority of whom were tourists who were sent back from Katra Railway Station.

Sixty persons recovered from the virus in Jammu region including 34 in Jammu district, 13 Kathua, 12 Ramban and one in Rajouri district.

Jammu region now has 54616 Coronavirus cases. Among them, 1909 are active positives while 51960 have recovered and there have been 747 casualties.

Night curfew began at 10 pm today within Municipal limits of Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua districts in Jammu region. In Jammu City, the police and para-military personnel had been deployed at many places. In some areas, the cops had erected concertina wire to check movement of traffic and individuals.

The Union Territory Ladakh administration today advised all Government employees of the age of 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated and continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, at least seven MBBS students also tested COVID-19 positive at GMC Anantnag during a mass sampling drive today.

The students tested positive for COVID-19 have been advised to self-isolate and convey their close contacts to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 include 299 from Srinagar, 96 Baramulla, 30 Budgam, 5 Pulwama, 22 Kupwara, 23 Anantnag, 11 Bandipora, 7 Ganderbal, 10 Kulgam and 8 from Shopian.

With fresh cases, the number of positive cases in Kashmir division has reached 81,854 including 76,372 recoveries and 1,276 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 6,115 including 4,206 from Kashmir division.

With 312 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 128,332, which is 94.03 percent of the total cases.

The SKIMS today postponed PhD Entrance Examinations which were scheduled to be held on Saturday.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, PhD Entrance Examinations of SKIMS University, that were scheduled for Saturday the 10th of April 2021, stand postponed till further orders,” a notification issued by Dean of Medical Faculty, SKIMS read.

As per officials, the PhD Entrance Examinations on Saturday were clashing with B.Sc examinations which are also scheduled to be held the same day. “And also due to a spike in COVID-19 cases the exam was postponed,” officials said.

Meanwhile, 116 COVID?positive cases were today reported in the UT?of Ladakh including 111 in Leh and 5 in Kargil.

The UT?now has 557 active positive cases.