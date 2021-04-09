ASCOMS&H launches welfare scheme for pregnant women

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences & Hospital (ASCOMS&H), Jammu has started a scheme for the welfare of pregnant women under the name “Acharya Shri Chander Surakshit Matritva Yojna”.

Under this scheme, the institution will be providing full medical care to the patients by a team of expert doctors. As a gesture of goodwill, the management of ASCOMS has decided to launch this scheme on the lines of “Janani Suraksha Yojna” scheme launched by Government of India.

Under the scheme, the patient registered on 9th of every month will be provided the health facility free of cost. Today, on the first day of the commencement of scheme, 18 Ante-Natal patients were registered, investigated and treated with instructions of follow up at the hospital OPD.