6 Inspectors transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Apr 9: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic National Highway Ramban Jatinder Singh Johar has ordered transfer and posting of 6 Inspectors.

According to the order, Inspector Nishad Ahmed, DTI Banihal has been transferred and posted as DTI Katra, Inspector Harmohinder Singh, DTI Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as DTI Ramban and Inspector Javid Iqbal, DTI Udhampur has been transferred and posted as DTI Banihal.

Inspector Ranbir Singh, DTI Katra has been transferred and posted as DTI Udhampur, Inspector Kuldeep Chand has been transferred from TPL Ramban and posted as DTI Doda and Inspector Rajnish Slathia has been transferred from TPL Ramban and posted as DTI Kishtwar.