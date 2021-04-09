KAA formulated

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 9: Kathua Advocates Association (KAA) has been formulated here today with Rajinder Sharma as its president and Anminder Slathia as convener.

Sushil Kumar Gupta and Satish Kumar Sharma were elected as senior vice president and vice president respectively. Arvind Kumar Gupta was elected as spokesperson while Kirty Bhushan Mahajan was elected as general secretary.

Nidhi Suman was elected as treasurer, Rakesh Sharma and Vikas Kant Gupta were elected a s joint secretaries. Subash Sharma, Dushyant Kumar, Rajni Kant Sharma and Y C Katoch were elected as Executive members of the new body.