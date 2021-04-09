IJ team stopped from visiting Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: In a new development, IkkJutt Jammu (IJ) team led by its president, Ankur Sharma was stopped at Thathri en-route Kishtwar.

A handout of IJ stated that this has happened for the second time in four months that Ankur Sharma has been stopped from visiting Kishtwar as earlier during DDC elections, his campaign trail was halted by Kishtwar district administration citing situation being not conducive there.

While on way to pay tributes to Chandrakant as well Parihar brothers, Ankur Sharma along with his executive team was stopped by a heavy posse of cops at Thathri today.

IJ handout claimed that a prior permission for personal visit and not a political rally was obtained by Ankur Sharma in advance from Kishtwar administration.

The handout also stated that IkkJutt Jammu’s sudden rise on the political map of J&K seems the reason for these knee jerk reactions of Kishtwar administration in particular and UT administration headed by LG Manoj Sinha in general.