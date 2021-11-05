Govt focusing on welfare of Persons with Disabilities: Advisor Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 5: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today had series of discussions with officers and other stakeholders regarding provision of facilities for specially abled persons besides welfare schemes presently in vogue for such people.

He also reviewed the provision of prosthetic aid to PWDs like artificial limbs, wheelchairs, hearing aid and financial assistance in the shape of pensions.

Farooq Khan called for designing all Government and public undertaking buildings disable friendly besides creation of disable friendly accessibility in all the buildings of public importance. He also emphasized the need for making available special sports fields for differently abled persons.

Advisor said that the Government is paying focused attention towards welfare of PWDs and a number of initiatives are being taken up in this regard.

He also called for observing International week for Persons with Disabilities, commencing on December 3, with all enthusiasm by ensuring maximum participation of PWDs. He asked for creating mass awareness among the deserving regarding various initiatives and schemes being implemented by government and NGOs as well for welfare of PWDs during the week long event.

He said that a series of functions will be organized throughout the UT with two main functions at Srinagar and Jammu during celebration of this International day for PWDs.

Later, Advisor Farooq Khan met representatives of Hope Disability Center led by Sami Ahmad Wani and discussed a number of issues to further strengthen the social welfare sector dealing with PWDs.