Vishwakaram Day celebrated with religious fervor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: The Vishwakarma Day was celebrated with religious fervor in Jammu. To mark the occasion, engineers, architects, artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, smiths, welders, industrial workers, factory workers and others worshipped their mechanical tools and prayed for a better future, safe working conditions and, above all, success in their respective fields.

An impressive programme was organized in the Vishwakarma Temple, Akhnoor Road, Mishriwala Jammu, under the supervision of Purshotam Chargotra (president) and Mangal Dass Verma (chairman) in which Sham Lal Sharma, Ex- Minister and Bharat Bhushan Bodhi (Ex-MLA) and DDC Chairman were guests of honour. A large number of people from all sections of society belonging to blocks Marh and Bhalwal gathered to have blessings of Lord Vishwakarma. Hawan and Bhajan-Kirtan was held in the morning followed by cultural show and speeches. Colanders of Lord Vishwakarma were also distributed to the devotees.

Vishwakarma Pooja was performed today by Director AP & FW, Jammu and others at Seed Processing Unit, and Government Agriculture Workshop, Talab Tillo, Jammu. On the occasion, worship of tools and machines with special prayers for safety of the operators and workers was done followed by distribution of Prasad. After the function, the Director along with team of officers had a round of Seed Processing Unit where cleaning and grading of different seeds is being done by machines. Vishwakarma Pooja was also held at Seed Multiplication Farm Chinore and Seed Multiplication Farm Chakrohi. Click here to watch video

Omkar Nests Private Limited (ONPL)— a leading real estate developers active in Delhi, NCR and Jammu today celebrated Vishwakarma Jayanti with religious fervor at Royal Nests Sapphire. On the occasion, Vimal Kumar Langoo, Managing Director of ONPL distributed blanket among the labourers in view of upcoming winter season. Vimal Kumar said Omkar Nests has already completed three projects in Jammu under the brand name of Royal Nests and has launched three another projects Royal Nests Sapphire (Kunjwani), Hill View (Sainik Colony Extension) and Lotus (Greater Kailash), assuring quality housing product at affordable prices and timely delivery.” To mark the occasion, the company arranged lunch for labourers.